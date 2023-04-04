Coach Taylor Jenkins said there's a good chance that Brooks (hip) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Brooks is expected to miss Tuesday's game due to a hip injury. John Konchar, David Roddy and Luke Kennard are all candidates to replace him in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Lights up box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Forgets how to shoot, again•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Facing one-game suspension•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Poor outing in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Fires away in winning effort•