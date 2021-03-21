Brooks produced 19 points (4-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Warriors.

A perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe helped save Brooks' stat line amidst a sub-par shooting night. Brooks' offensive output has fluctuated widely over most of the season, and the two-game set against the Warriors was a perfect example of his unpredictability. He'll continue to hold down the starting role at small forward, but expectations for Brooks should be tempered despite his appearance in Memphis' first unit.