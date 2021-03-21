Brooks produced 19 points (4-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Warriors.
A perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe helped save Brooks' stat line amidst a sub-par shooting night. Brooks' offensive output has fluctuated widely over most of the season, and the two-game set against the Warriors was a perfect example of his unpredictability. He'll continue to hold down the starting role at small forward, but expectations for Brooks should be tempered despite his appearance in Memphis' first unit.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 13 points in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Solid showing in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Adds 20 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Generates 19 points in return•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starting Thursday's game•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will be game-time decision•