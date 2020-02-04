Brooks offered 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 30 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 96-82 win over the Pistons.

After four consecutive 20-plus-point outings, Brooks has managed 25 points combined in his last two games, but he at least made up for it Monday by contributing in other areas. The rebound, assist and block production all exceeded Brooks' season-long averages, so the solid all-around showing doesn't look particularly sustainable. That said, Brooks is still worth holding in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers looking to make up ground in points and three-pointers.