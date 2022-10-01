Brooks (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's preseason matchup with the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Brooks is unlikely to miss any more amount of time after Friday. It appears that the Grizzlies are resting many of their key contributors for their first pre-season game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads team in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Fails to step up in Game 4 loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Suspended for Game 3•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ejected in first quarter•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ejected in first quarter of Game 2•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Goes 3-of-13 in Game 1 loss•