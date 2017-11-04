Brooks will move into the starting five Saturday against the Clippers.

The rookie second-rounder has been a pleasant surprise for Memphis after a stellar college career at Oregon. The 21-year-old played a season-high 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Orlando, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds while hitting a pair of threes. For the season, Brooks is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.