Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not in starting lineup
Brooks is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Pacers.
It's not clear if Brooks is getting the night off for rest on the second half of a back-to-back set. As a result, he's a risky pick in DFS.
