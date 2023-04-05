Brooks (hip) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Brooks sat out Tuesday's win over Portland due to right hip soreness, but it appears he'll be back in action for the second half of Memphis' current back-to-back. Over his past six appearances, Brooks has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.