Brooks (hip) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Brooks sat out Tuesday's win over Portland due to right hip soreness, but it appears he'll be back in action for the second half of Memphis' current back-to-back. Over his past six appearances, Brooks has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Likely out against Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Lights up box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Forgets how to shoot, again•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Facing one-game suspension•