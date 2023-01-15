Brooks (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Brooks was sidelined Saturday against Indiana due to his ankle injury, but he'll be back on the court against the Suns. He's scored in double figures in five of his six appearances since the start of January and has averaged 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per game during that time.
