Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not starting Friday
Brooks isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale against Houston.
It's unclear if Brooks is getting the night off or if he'll come off the bench, but Kyle Anderson gets the nod at shooting guard. Brooks figures to be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season-opener against Indiana.
