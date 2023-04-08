Brooks totaled 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Bucks.

Brooks simply continues to fire away at will despite the fact he is clearly the worst option on the offensive end. While his defense remains key for the Grizzlies, his lack of accountability on the offensive end is something that could certainly come back to bite them in the playoffs. As for fantasy, there is no way he should be considered in standard formats.