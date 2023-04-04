Brooks (hip) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Brooks was initially listed as doubtful and as expected, will sit out the opening leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set. Luke Kennard, David Roddy and John Konchar could all see more action Tuesday. Brooks will have another chance to suit up Wednesday against the Pelicans.
