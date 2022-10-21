Brooks (thigh) will sit out Friday's contest against the Houston Rockets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Brooks will miss his second straight contest due to the thigh injury, which allowed John Konchar to enter the starting lineup Wednesday and record a double-double in 33 minutes of action. Friday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set for the Grizzlies and there is optimism that Brooks will suit up for the latter half tomorrow in Dallas.