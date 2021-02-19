Brooks (thigh) is out Friday against the Pistons.
Brooks was initially questionable due to right thigh soreness, but he'll ultimately be ruled out and miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane could see more action.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable against Pistons•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up 17 points despite struggles•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Sharp from deep in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Solid effort in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up 22 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Supplies season-high 25 points•