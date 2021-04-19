Brooks (thigh) won't play Monday against the Nuggets, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Brooks was previously considered questionable due to a thigh injury, and the team has officially ruled him out ahead of Monday's tip. Desmond Bane figures to see an uptick in minutes as a result.
