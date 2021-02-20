Brooks (thigh) is out Saturday against the Suns.
Brooks will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a thigh injury. He's part of a plentiful Grizzlies injury report, so Memphis will have to use many deep rotation players against the Suns. Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Sean McDermott could benefit from the various absences.
