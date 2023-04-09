Brooks (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.
Brooks will join the rest of the usual starters on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale, which should open up a ton of minutes and shot opportunities for guys like John Konchar, David Roddy and Luke Kennard. While Brooks will skip Sunday's meaningless game, he should be fine for Memphis' postseason run.
