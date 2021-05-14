Brooks is out for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness.
Along with other key members of the Grizzlies' rotation, Brooks has been hit by a sudden injury and will not play during the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Justise Winslow appear to be in line for extra minutes.
