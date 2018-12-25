Brooks (knee) came off the bench Sunday and produced two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists across 12 minutes in the Grizzlies' 107-99 win over the Lakers.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 10, Brooks immediately re-entered coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation, leaving no room for Jevon Carter and MarShon Brooks as a result. Brooks had some strong outings in the second half of his rookie campaign in 2017-18, but he'll have trouble reclaiming a primary scoring role for the Grizzlies so long as Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson are all healthy and available.