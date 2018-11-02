Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Plays 25 minutes vs. Wizards
Brooks posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Brooks was probable heading into the contest, so it's not a surprise he took the floor. He's seen at least 20 minutes in three of the Grizzlies' six games this season, though is averaging just 7.3 points in those contests. At this point, it appears Brooks will only have value in deep leagues this season.
