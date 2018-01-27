Brooks totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.

Brooks continues to see big minutes for a Memphis team that is struggling with injuries. He has now scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games while playing at least 30 minutes in four of those games. With the Grizzlies looking to develop their youth, Brooks is in a nice position where he has some freedom to develop his game without the repercussions of losing ball games.