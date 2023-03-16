Brooks ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 loss to the Heat.
Brooks's efficiency continues to be an issue, as he is shooting 38.7% percent from the field on the season. He also recorded three turnovers compared to just his one assist in Wednesday's loss.
