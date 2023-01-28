Brooks ended Friday's 111-100 loss to the Timberwolves with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes.

Brooks scored more than 15 points for the first time in almost three weeks, although his shooting was once again less than ideal. Efficiency has been a major flaw in his game, currently going at just 39.7 percent from the floor for the season. He is outside the top 200 in standard formats, putting him firmly in the streaming conversation, as opposed to being must-roster.