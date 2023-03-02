Brooks racked up 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Rockets.
Brooks' 16 points were his most since Jan. 17. He's had severe shooting struggles since then, shooting just 34.6 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep. He's struggled with efficiency for much of his career, but this is an especially poor stretch.
