Brooks totaled 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Bucks.

Brooks saved his best game for last as the Grizzlies secured themselves a spot in the play-in tournament. After an indifferent few games, he was able to find his offensive rhythm and the Grizzlies will be hoping he can maintain the shooter's touch against the Trail Blazers. He may also be tasked with defending Damian Lillard and so he will be a crucial part of the outcome, whether good or bad.