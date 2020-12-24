Brooks totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Spurs.

Shooting 50.0 percent from the field is a nice start to the season for Brooks. The assist total was even more eye-popping, as the 24-year-old averaged just 2.1 per game last season. A step forward in that category would mean a similar increase in fantasy value, as well.