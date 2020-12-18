Brooks produced 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 win over the Hawks.

Now a mainstay in the starting lineup, Brooks really turned things on in the Orland bubble, whee he averaged 20-1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also played an average of 33.1 minutes per game in the nine-contest restart. The 2017 second-round pick is poised to have a breakout year alongside Ja Morant and can be found near the end of 12-team drafts.