Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable for Tuesday
Brooks is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to right foot soreness.
It's unclear exactly when Brooks picked up the injury, but his presence on the injury report is likely just precautionary. The expectation is that Brooks is ready to play by tip-off time Tuesday night.
