Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable for Wednesday
Brooks is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.
Brooks made his return to action prior to Christmas, playing 12 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Lakers. He didn't appear to aggravate the knee injury, so his inclusion on the injury report is likely just precautionary.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Plays 12 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Active Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: In line to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to return in December•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will be reevaluated in two weeks•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...