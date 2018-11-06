Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Brooks is probable due to right wrist soreness for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Brooks played well against Golden State on Monday, racking up a season-high 18 points. He came away with some wrist soreness, however. It's still likely he plays Wednesday, but additional updates may arrive following morning shootaround.
