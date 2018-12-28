Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable with knee soreness
Brooks is probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to left knee soreness.
Brooks has played two games since returning from an extended absence, and it appears he's still dealing with some residual pain. If he does take the floor, it seems likely he'll stick to minutes in the 10-20 range.
