Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Pumps in 21 points
Brooks put up 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets.
Brooks enjoyed some occasional scoring outbursts during his rookie campaign in 2017-18, but since he does most of his damage outside of the restricted area, his shooting isn't especially reliable from game to game. Moreover, Brooks doesn't help his cause by offering little in the peripheral categories, making him a player who's ideally suited as a point and three-pointers streaming option rather than a full-time fixture on a fantasy roster.
