Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up 15 points in loss
Brooks generated 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.
All of the Grizzlies starters suffered a downward slide in production in the blowout loss. Aa Memphis tries to hang on to a playoff spot, Brooks has ramped up production at the tight time while the team deals with the loss of Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quad). With a stellar 32-point game against the Kings and a 24-point showing against the Lakers recently added to his resume, Brooks is an excellent upside target down the stretch.
