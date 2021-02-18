Brooks registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Brooks had a rough night shooting the rock, missing his three attempts from behind the arc and only converting five of his 13 field-goal attempts, but his efficiency from the charity stripe saved what was otherwise a poor fantasy performance. Brooks has scored 15 or more points in five of his six games, though, so he remains a decent asset even when his shot isn't falling.