Brooks delivered 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's loss against the Raptors.

Brooks has passed the 20-point mark in six games already, and he has accomplished that feat in two of his last four contests. Brooks can be effective both as a second-best or third-best scoring option, and while he's capable of putting up big numbers on a nightly basis, his lack of consistency certainly conspires against his upside.