Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up strong scoring effort
Brooks had 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win at Phoenix.
Brooks has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests, but he doesn't stand out in any other single category on a consistent basis -- that limits his upside going forward and focuses his value mostly on what he can do scoring the rock. His next chance to play will be Friday at home against Milwaukee.
