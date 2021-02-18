Brooks is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to right thigh soreness.

Brooks scored 17 points over 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder, but he's now dealing with right thigh soreness that puts his status for Friday's matchup into jeopardy. If he's unable to play De'Anthony Melton (shoulder), Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane could see increased time on the court.