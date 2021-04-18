Brooks is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Denver due to a sore left thigh.
Brooks apparently took a hit to the upper-leg during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, so the team will re-evaluate him following Monday's shoot around. In the month of April, Brooks is averaging 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists with a 49-46-77 shooting line.
