Brooks is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.

It's unclear how severe the illness is that Brooks is dealing with, but should it cause the rookie to miss Monday's contest, the Grizzlies could be very light on wing depth with James Ennis (calf) and Chandler Parsons (knee/illness) still out. Expect another update to come on Brooks after the team's shootaround Monday morning.