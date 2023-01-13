Brooks is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.
Brooks hasn't missed any time since Oct. 22, but he's dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Saturday's matchup against Indiana. If he's unavailable, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are candidates to see increased run.
