Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Sunday
Brooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Brooks has been sidelined since Nov. 12 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but has a shot of playing Sunday. If he ends up taking the floor, it's possible he'll be on a minutes restriction.
