Brooks is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to right hip soreness.

Brooks has recorded four straight games with double-figure scoring totals, averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.0 minutes over that span. If the Oregon product is unable to suit up, the likes of John Konchar, David Roddy and Luke Kennard all emerge as candidates to receive more usage Tuesday.