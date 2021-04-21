Brooks (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers.
Brooks sat out Monday's loss to the Nuggets due to left thigh soreness, and his status for Wednesday is murky. If he sits out, Desmond Bane could draw another start.
