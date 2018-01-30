Play

Brooks is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pacers due to right knee soreness.

This is the first news of Brooks nursing knee soreness, so he may have picked up the injury during Monday's contest against the Suns. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround. If he's ultimately ruled out, the team will likely have to deploy Andrew Harrison, Wayne Selden and Myke Henry for extra minutes.

