Brooks accumulated 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Thunder.

Brooks scored 23 of his game and season-high 32 points in the second half on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range. The Memphis forward hit six threes in the contest, which matched a season high, though his effort fell short as the Grizzlies were still unable to claw their way back late. It was Brooks' third game this season with 30 or more points while he also made a season-high six free throws in the contest.