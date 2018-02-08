Brooks had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to the Jazz.

Brooks continued to score in double-figures while producing little else. He is basically a scorer who puts up some random defensive numbers, quite often in bulk. He has failed to produce any steals in the majority of games but has then delivered games with multiple numbers. He is fine to own in deeper leagues but really doesn't possess the upside to warrant standard league ownership.