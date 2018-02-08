Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Records three steals in loss
Brooks had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to the Jazz.
Brooks continued to score in double-figures while producing little else. He is basically a scorer who puts up some random defensive numbers, quite often in bulk. He has failed to produce any steals in the majority of games but has then delivered games with multiple numbers. He is fine to own in deeper leagues but really doesn't possess the upside to warrant standard league ownership.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Continues solid scoring run•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Wednesday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Plays 36 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will start Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...