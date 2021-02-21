Brooks (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Brooks will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a thigh injury. Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and John Konchar should continue to see increased run for the Grizzlies in his absence.
