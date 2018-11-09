Brooks (wrist) scored four points and recorded three rebounds along with an assist and a block over 21 minutes in Wednesday's victory over Denver.

Brooks had been dealing with some minor wrist soreness but he managed to take the court in an 89-87 win. He's seen a decent amount of playing time through the first 10 games of the 2018-2019 campaign (20.0 minutes per contest) as the backup shooting guard behind Garrett Temple. Brooks should be 100 percent for Saturday's tilt with Philadelphia.