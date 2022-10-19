Brooks (thigh) won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks.
As expected, Brooks won't take the floor for Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks as he continues to work his way back from the left thigh issue. With Ziaire Williams (knee) also inactive, John Konchar and David Roddy could see expanded roles until one or both of Memphis' key pieces are ready to return. Brooks' next opportunity to make his 2022-23 debut will be Friday against the Rockets.
