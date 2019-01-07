Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out Monday
Brooks (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
As expected, Brooks will miss Monday's game after picking up a toe injury in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. He's apparently wearing a precautionary walking boot and is considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Spurs. Newly acquired Justin Holiday could benefit from increased minutes with Brooks unavailable.
