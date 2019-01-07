Brooks (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

As expected, Brooks will miss Monday's game after picking up a toe injury in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies. He's apparently wearing a precautionary walking boot and is considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday against the Spurs. Newly acquired Justin Holiday could benefit from increased minutes with Brooks unavailable.