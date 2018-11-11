Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out Monday
Brooks (knee) won't be available for Monday's game against Utah.
Brooks is set for an MRI on his knee Monday after suffering an injury during Saturday's game. He'll remain on the sideline for the Grizzlies' next contest and possibly longer depending on the results of the test.
